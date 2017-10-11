Report: Walters ruled out until Christmas

World Cup 2014 section header

Report: Burnley forward Jonathan Walters out until Christmas

Jonathan Walters will reportedly miss Republic of Ireland's two-legged World Cup playoff tie due to a knee injury, which will likely keep him out until Christmas.
Burnley forward Jonathan Walters will reportedly miss more than two months of action with a knee injury, ruling him out of Republic of Ireland's qualification playoff tie for the 2018 World Cup.

The 34-year-old has not featured for club or country since the beginning of September, when playing a full part in his national side's 1-1 draw in Georgia, due to the recurring issue.

According to Sky Sports News, Burnley do not expect to have their summer signing back in action until the end of the year, as he is to first undergo rehab work before gradually building up his fitness.

Walters, who has had two operations on his knee in the past 18 months, will therefore play no part in Ireland's playoff double-header next month.

The Boys in Green kept their World Cup hopes alive thanks to a 1-0 win away to Wales on Monday night, with their next opponents yet to be determined.

