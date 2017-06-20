Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

West Ham United's Reece Oxford 'closing in on Borussia Monchengladbach move'

West Ham United teenager Reece Oxford is reportedly closing in on a season-long loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Manchester City keeper Joe Hart keen on West Ham United move?

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly keen to join West Ham United this summer.

Barcelona 'to offer Rafinha to Arsenal in attempt to sign Hector Bellerin'

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer Rafinha to Arsenal in a deal to sign Hector Bellerin.

Arsenal leading race to sign Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan?

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a £26.3m bid for Barcelona midfielder Sead Kolasinac.

Ex-Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon tips Cristiano Ronaldo to stay put

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon tips Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club, despite reports that he wants to return to Manchester United.

Chris Kirkland 'told Liverpool to sign Jordan Pickford'

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland says that he told the Reds to sign England Under-21 stopper Jordan Pickford "18 months ago".

Gareth McAuley backs West Bromwich Albion to keep Jonny Evans

Gareth McAuley backs West Bromwich Albion not sell in-demand centre-back Jonny Evans in this summer's transfer window.

Report: AC Milan want Samir Nasri

A report claims that AC Milan want to sign Manchester City attacker Samir Nasri in this summer's transfer window.

Christian Pulisic rules out future Bayern Munich move

American attacker Christian Pulisic insists that he 'could not' ever join Bayern Munich due to his love for Borussia Dortmund.

Michael Ballack tips Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid stay

Former Germany captain Michael Ballack backs Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid this summer.

Everton sign teenage defender Nathangelo Markelo

Everton announce the signing of teenage defender Nathangelo Markelo on a three-year deal from Dutch second division outfit FC Volendam.

Report: Chelsea join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pursuit

A report claims that Chelsea join Liverpool and Manchester City in the hunt for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jonny Hayes: 'I only wanted Celtic move'

Jonny Hayes claims that he needed 'less than 30 seconds' to decide to join Celtic in this summer's transfer window.

Huw Jenkins: 'No bids for Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fernando Llorente'

Swansea City boss Huw Jenkins says that his club have received no bids for key duo Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente.

Agent: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to Serie A'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose contract with Manchester United is due to expire, could return to Serie A once he has fully recovered from knee surgery, according to his agent.

Huw Jenkins: 'Swansea City want to sign Tammy Abraham'

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins says that the Welsh club are interested in signing Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham.

Jed Wallace close to leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers for Millwall?

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jed Wallace is reportedly close to securing a permanent transfer to Millwall.

Huddersfield Town keen to sign Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown?

Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks to sign Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Terriers.

Rangers announce Alfredo Morelos signing

Rangers announce the signing of HJK Helsinki striker Alfredo Morelos on a three-year deal.

Juventus enter race for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?

Juventus reportedly decide to enter the race to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin ahead of the start of next season.

Liverpool ready to move for Gaetan Laborde?

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make an offer for Bordeaux striker Gaetan Laborde as boss Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal to loan Takuma Asano back to Stuttgart?

Arsenal will reportedly loan Takuma Asano to Stuttgart for a second season after experiencing problems securing a work permit for the Japanese attacker.

Stoke City keen to extend Ryan Shawcross contract

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes says that the club are keen on extending Ryan Shawcross's contract at the bet365 Stadium.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho interested in Manchester City's Joe Hart?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly holds an interest in Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is likely to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Victor Orta: 'Chris Wood likely to stay at Leeds United'

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta says that Chris Wood remaining at Elland Road is the "best solution".

Bayern Munich categorically deny Cristiano Ronaldo talk

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge denies that the German champions are preparing to launch a move for Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona 'prepared to sell Ivan Rakitic'

A report claims that Barcelona will allow Ivan Rakitic to leave Camp Nou this summer if the Spanish giants sign Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain.

Fabio Coentrao 'to join Sporting Lisbon on loan'

A report claims that Real Madrid left-back Fabio Coentrao closes in on a loan move to Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

Joe Cole tells Chelsea to re-sign Romelu Lukaku

Former Chelsea attacker Joe Cole says that Everton forward Romelu Lukaku would be the perfect player to replace Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona 'desperate to sign Ousmane Dembele'

A report claims that Barcelona will "go all out" to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Mino Raiola: 'Gianluigi Donnarumma ready for Real Madrid'

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma 'is ready' to make the move to Real Madrid this summer, says the teenager's agent Mino Raiola.

Barcelona 'to trigger Gerard Deulofeu buy-back option'

A report claims that Barcelona prepare to re-sign Spanish attacker Gerard Deulofeu in a £10.5m deal from Everton.

Mino Raiola: 'AC Milan threatened Gianluigi Donnarumma'

AC Milan 'threaten' Gianluigi Donnarumma amid the goalkeeper's stand-off with the Italian giants, claims the 18-year-old's agent Mino Raiola.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'desperate for Manchester United return'

A report claims that Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo tells his agent Jorge Mendes to seal a return to Manchester United in this summer's transfer window.