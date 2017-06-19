A report claims that Barcelona will "go all out" to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Earlier this month, Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, who plays alongside Dembele for France, claimed that his club were interested in signing the 20-year-old in this summer's transfer window.

Barcelona were unsuccessful in poaching Dembele from Rennes in the summer of 2016, but according to L'Equipe, the Spanish giants have made the French attacker their leading transfer target ahead of the new season.

Dembele scored 10 times and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances for Dortmund during the 2016-17 campaign.

The youngster, who is contracted to his Bundesliga club until the summer of 2021, also starred in France's 3-2 success over England last week, scoring his country's third in the 78th minute to win the contest.