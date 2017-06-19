New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City keen to extend Ryan Shawcross contract

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes says that the club are keen on extending Ryan Shawcross's contract at the bet365 Stadium.
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 14:23 UK

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes has revealed that the club have "been in contact" with defender Ryan Shawcross as they look to extend his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

Since first moving to the Potters on loan in 2007, Shawcross has made 380 appearances for the club in all competitions but the club captain has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Scholes has said that efforts are being made to tie up the player's future, but he has warned that it could be a "long process".

"When you've got important players, you want to do something sooner rather than later, but that is a very simple statement about what can be a very complicated and long process," he told the Stoke Sentinel.

"There's always talks. People talk about 'have talks started?' We've been in contact.

"He's been a great player for the club, he's been here a number of years now, been a huge part of what the club has achieved over the years and we hope that will remain the case for many years to come."

During the most recent campaign, Shawcross made 38 starts in all competitions.

Giannelli Imbula in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
