New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona 'prepared to sell Ivan Rakitic'

Ivan Rakitic at a Barcelona training session on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Barcelona will allow Ivan Rakitic to leave Camp Nou this summer if the Spanish giants sign Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Barcelona will reportedly allow Ivan Rakitic to leave Camp Nou this summer if the Spanish giants secure the signing of Marco Verratti.

Verratti has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks, and it has been claimed that the La Liga outfit are prepared to spend £88m on the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, should Verratti arrive at Camp Nou, the future of Croatian midfielder Rakitic would be open for discussion.

The report claims that Barcelona are aware that a number of clubs have a long-standing interest in the 29-year-old, and new head coach Ernesto Valverde would be prepared to sell the former Sevilla captain in this summer's transfer window.

Rakitic has scored 26 times in 159 appearances for Barcelona since a 2014 move from Sevilla.

Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Read Next:
Barcelona 'desperate to sign Dembele'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ivan Rakitic, Marco Verratti, Ernesto Valverde, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
Dusko Tosic makes bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi claim
 Ivan Rakitic at a Barcelona training session on December 5, 2016
Barcelona 'prepared to sell Ivan Rakitic'
 Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Barcelona 'desperate to sign Ousmane Dembele'
Barcelona 'to trigger Deulofeu option'Monaco 'poach Barcelona youngster'Report: Man City eye Barca youngsterEric Abidal: 'Mbappe not worth £120m'Valverde: 'Messi keeps getting better'
Man United show interest in Andre Gomes?Monreal confident of Bellerin stayMan City chief rules out Messi moveMarlon Santos to remain at BarcelonaSuarez: 'Bellerin wants Barca return'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 