Barcelona 'prepared to sell Ivan Rakitic'

Barcelona will reportedly allow Ivan Rakitic to leave Camp Nou this summer if the Spanish giants secure the signing of Marco Verratti.

Verratti has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks, and it has been claimed that the La Liga outfit are prepared to spend £88m on the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, should Verratti arrive at Camp Nou, the future of Croatian midfielder Rakitic would be open for discussion.

The report claims that Barcelona are aware that a number of clubs have a long-standing interest in the 29-year-old, and new head coach Ernesto Valverde would be prepared to sell the former Sevilla captain in this summer's transfer window.

Rakitic has scored 26 times in 159 appearances for Barcelona since a 2014 move from Sevilla.