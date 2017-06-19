New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Gareth McAuley backs West Bromwich Albion to keep Jonny Evans

Jamie Vardy (C) of Leicester City controls the ball against Jonny Evans (L) and Gareth McAuley (R) of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on October 31, 2015
© Getty Images
Gareth McAuley backs West Bromwich Albion not sell in-demand centre-back Jonny Evans in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 19:05 UK

West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley is confident that the Baggies will not sell in-demand Jonny Evans in this summer's transfer window.

The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Leicester City over the last week and the former Premier League champions are said to have had a £10m bid rejected for the Northern Ireland international.

McAuley has accepted that there is interest in his teammate, but the 37-year-old has claimed that West Brom boss Tony Pulis "will be looking to build a team around" Evans.

"Jonny's been linked but I don't think they will sell. They will be looking to build a team around him," McAuley told reporters.

Evans, who has also previously been linked with Arsenal, joined West Brom from Manchester United in the summer of 2015.

Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham 'in pole position to sign Kone'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Jamie Vardy (C) of Leicester City controls the ball against Jonny Evans (L) and Gareth McAuley (R) of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on October 31, 2015
Gareth McAuley backs West Bromwich Albion to keep Jonny Evans
 Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
West Ham United 'in pole position to sign Lamine Kone'
 Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
West Ham United end Chris Smalling interest?
In full: Premier League fixtures revealedWest Brom 'interested in John Terry'Leigh Griffiths planning on Celtic stayWest Brom 'turn attention to Arfield'Griffiths on Newcastle, West Brom radar?
Mignolet talks up pre-season importanceReport: West Brom want James McCarthyHuddersfield target Leeds striker Wood?Mendy 'attracting more English interest'Man City 'value Fabian Delph at £12m'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 