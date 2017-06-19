Gareth McAuley backs West Bromwich Albion not sell in-demand centre-back Jonny Evans in this summer's transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley is confident that the Baggies will not sell in-demand Jonny Evans in this summer's transfer window.

The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Leicester City over the last week and the former Premier League champions are said to have had a £10m bid rejected for the Northern Ireland international.

McAuley has accepted that there is interest in his teammate, but the 37-year-old has claimed that West Brom boss Tony Pulis "will be looking to build a team around" Evans.

"Jonny's been linked but I don't think they will sell. They will be looking to build a team around him," McAuley told reporters.

Evans, who has also previously been linked with Arsenal, joined West Brom from Manchester United in the summer of 2015.