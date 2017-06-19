Jonny Hayes: 'I only wanted Celtic move'

Jonny Hayes claims that he needed 'less than 30 seconds' to decide to join Celtic in this summer's transfer window.

The 29-year-old completed his move from Aberdeen to Celtic at the weekend, signing a three-year contract with the Scottish champions.

Hayes has revealed that he was aware of interest from England, but was only ever going to join Celtic when he became aware that Brendan Rodgers's side were in the hunt.

"As soon as Aberdeen gave Celtic permission, I spoke to Brendan and within 30 seconds I knew I wanted to come," he told the club's website.

"I knew there might be a chance I was going down to England. My agent Barry Hughes had set a few things up for me and I could have gone. But as soon as Celtic became involved it was the only place I wanted to come."

Hayes, who is a three-time Republic of Ireland international, scored nine times in 33 Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen during the 2016-17 campaign.