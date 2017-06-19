New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jonny Hayes: 'I only wanted Celtic move'

A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
© Getty Images
Jonny Hayes claims that he needed 'less than 30 seconds' to decide to join Celtic in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 19:12 UK

Jonny Hayes has claimed that he needed 'less than 30 seconds' to decide to join Celtic in this summer's transfer window.

The 29-year-old completed his move from Aberdeen to Celtic at the weekend, signing a three-year contract with the Scottish champions.

Hayes has revealed that he was aware of interest from England, but was only ever going to join Celtic when he became aware that Brendan Rodgers's side were in the hunt.

"As soon as Aberdeen gave Celtic permission, I spoke to Brendan and within 30 seconds I knew I wanted to come," he told the club's website.

"I knew there might be a chance I was going down to England. My agent Barry Hughes had set a few things up for me and I could have gone. But as soon as Celtic became involved it was the only place I wanted to come."

Hayes, who is a three-time Republic of Ireland international, scored nine times in 33 Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen during the 2016-17 campaign.

A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Read Next:
Celtic complete Jonny Hayes capture
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jonny Hayes, Brendan Rodgers, Barry Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Manchester United 'consider Kieran Tierney swoop'
 A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Celtic to meet Linfield or La Fiorita in Champions League
 A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Jonny Hayes: 'I only wanted Celtic move'
Celtic complete Jonny Hayes captureLiverpool to keep Joe Gomez at Anfield?Report: Huddersfield join Roberts raceNewcastle, Huddersfield 'want Simunovic'McAdams 'to leave Celtic for Rangers'
Mahoney closing in on Nott'm Forest switchCeltic face competition for Roberts?Klopp 'still undecided on Gomez future'Celtic make improved bid for Jonny Hayes?Leigh Griffiths planning on Celtic stay
> Celtic Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Dundee00000000
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton00000000
5Hearts00000000
6Hibernian00000000
7Kilmarnock00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Partick Thistle00000000
10RangersRangers00000000
11Ross County00000000
12St Johnstone00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 