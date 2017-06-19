New Transfer Talk header

Victor Orta: 'Chris Wood likely to stay at Leeds United'

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta says that Chris Wood remaining at Elland Road is the "best solution".
Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has suggested that Chris Wood will remain at Elland Road ahead of next season.

Wood has said that he has no plans to leave the Championship outfit, despite being linked with a transfer to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Both Orta and new head coach Thomas Christiansen were pressed on the speculation as the Spaniard was unveiled in front of the media, and Orta has claimed that it will be the "best solution" for the New Zealand international to stay at the club.

He told reporters: "At the end we all want the same thing which is promotion back to the Premier League.

"Nobody can say 100 per cent what players will do. Chris Wood is really happy with the new manager and really happy with the club. It is the best situation for Chris Wood to stay at this club."

Wood netted 27 goals from 44 appearances at the second tier this season.

