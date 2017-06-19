New Transfer Talk header

Report: AC Milan want Samir Nasri

Sevilla's Samir Nasri is sent off during the Champions League match against Leicester City on March 14, 2017
A report claims that AC Milan want to sign Manchester City attacker Samir Nasri in this summer's transfer window.
AC Milan are reportedly lining up a move for Manchester City attacker Samir Nasri.

The 29-year-old, whose deal at the Etihad will expire in the summer of 2019, spent last season on loan at Sevilla - scoring twice in 23 La Liga appearances as Jorge Sampaoli led the club to a fourth-place finish.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for the former Arsenal attacker, but it has recently been claimed that Man City are struggling to shift Nasri due to his "high wage demands".

According to L'Equipe, Milan have an interest in the Frenchman, with the Italian giants showing no signs of slowing down their summer transfer business as they splash the cash provided by Chinese owners Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

It is understood that Sevilla have rejected the chance to sign the attacker on a permanent deal this summer.

