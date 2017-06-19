New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that Barcelona prepare to re-sign Spanish attacker Gerard Deulofeu in a £10.5m deal from Everton.
Barcelona are reportedly preparing to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu in a £10.5m deal this summer.

The 23-year-old came through the youth system at Barcelona, but only made two La Liga appearances between 2011 and 2015 before sealing a move to Everton in the summer of 2015.

The Spaniard scored eight times in 75 appearances for Everton between 2015 and 2017 but was sent on loan to AC Milan in the second half of last season, contributing four Serie A goals for the Italian giants.

Barcelona turned down the chance to re-sign Deulofeu from Everton last summer, but according to multiple reports in Spain, new head coach Ernesto Valverde wants the attacker to re-sign ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Deulofeu is currently with Spain at the Under-21 European Championships in Poland.

