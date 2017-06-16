General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde: 'Lionel Messi continuing to get even better'

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde admits that he cannot wait to work with superstar forward Lionel Messi, who he believes has still yet to reach his peak form.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 21:29 UK

Ernesto Valverde has admitted that he is "excited to coach" Lionel Messi after recently being appointed as Barcelona's new manager.

The 53-year-old takes over from Luis Enrique and is tasked with ousting Real Madrid in his first campaign at the helm, following what was an underwhelming 2016-17 for the club as they missed out on their main goals of the Champions League and La Liga.

Valverde is confident that he has a player in Messi with the ability to get better and better, claiming that the world has yet to see the Argentina international - a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or - at his peak.

"Every day he surprises you, he is indisputably the best player in the world and I'm excited to coach him," he told Barca TV. "He will do something amazing one day, then the next day you feel he surely can't do anymore, but he does and keeps improving.

"When someone repeats the best things continually then there is a moment you think it is unrepeatable, but he just gets better and better. And we are still waiting for the best."

Messi struck a further 53 goals for Barca in all competitions last season, bringing up his magical 500th for the club in their eventful El Clasico win over Madrid in April.

Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Valverde wants Di Maria at Barca
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ernesto Valverde, Lionel Messi, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United show interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes?
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Ernesto Valverde: 'Lionel Messi continuing to get even better'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Eric Abidal: 'AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe not worth £120m'
Monreal confident of Bellerin stayMan City chief rules out Messi moveMarlon Santos to remain at BarcelonaSuarez: 'Bellerin wants Barca return'Barcelona hand Abidal ambassadorial role
Suarez: 'I will fight for Barca spot'Coutinho: Barca speculation is "complicated"Barcelona 'lining up £88m Verratti bid'Mahrez: 'No offers made by Arsenal, Barca'Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 