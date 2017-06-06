Gerard Pique takes thinly veiled swipe at rivals Real Madrid

Gerard Pique at a press conference after the Barcelona training session prior to their Champions League match against Manchester City on October 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Gerard Pique says that, unlike rivals Real Madrid in the past, Barcelona will not parade their solitary Copa del Rey title as they know more trophies will soon follow.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 22:27 UK

Barcelona skipper Gerard Pique has rejected suggestions that rivals Real Madrid are about to enjoy a dominant spell in Spanish football.

Los Blancos won their first La Liga and European Cup double since 1958 this term, edging out Barca in the top flight in a title race that went down to the wire.

Pique's men were left celebrating just their solitary Copa del Rey triumph, secured courtesy of a 3-1 win over Alaves in the final, but the Spain international insists that it is far too soon to predict a "dominant cycle" for Madrid.

In a thinly veiled swipe at the capital club, who paraded the Spanish Cup in 2011 during a period of Barcelona success, Pique told Movistar: "You still can't compare what we have won during all these years with what Madrid have won in the last two seasons.

"What we did made Real Madrid go on a victory parade just for winning the Copa del Rey. The day you see us going on a victory parade for winning the Copa will be the day when you can say that Madrid have entered a dominant cycle."

Barca are now under new management following the arrival of Ernesto Valverde last week, taking over from Luis Enrique after his three-year spell in charge came to an end.

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Pique: 'Ernesto Valverde a good option'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gerard Pique, Ernesto Valverde, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal to make £122m bid for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe?
 Gerard Pique at a press conference after the Barcelona training session prior to their Champions League match against Manchester City on October 18, 2016
Gerard Pique takes thinly veiled swipe at rivals Real Madrid
 Gareth Bale celebrates with Pepe during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Pepe announces departure from Real Madrid after 10-year stay
Man United 'in advanced talks' for JamesPepe to make summer switch to PSG?Pep Guardiola: 'Barcelona always returns'Guardiola: 'Real Madrid worthy winners'Bale: 'Current side among Madrid's best'
Bale dismisses transfer speculationModric: 'Madrid will continue to dominate'Hazard 'would listen to Real offer'Alvaro Morata: 'I want to stay at Madrid'Perez: 'Rodriguez future down to Zidane'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Gerard Pique at a press conference after the Barcelona training session prior to their Champions League match against Manchester City on October 18, 2016
Gerard Pique takes thinly veiled swipe at rivals Real Madrid
 Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Report: Ernesto Valverde wants Angel di Maria at Barcelona
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal join race to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri?
Arda Turan retires from Turkey dutyUmtiti: 'Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele'Hector Bellerin: 'Anything can happen'Arda Turan 'assaults Turkish journalist'Pep Guardiola: 'Barcelona always returns'
Guardiola: 'Real Madrid worthy winners'Eriksen: 'Not many say no to Barcelona'Agent: 'Turan not leaving Barcelona'Report: Barcelona show interest in DembeleValencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 