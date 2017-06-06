Barcelona skipper Gerard Pique has rejected suggestions that rivals Real Madrid are about to enjoy a dominant spell in Spanish football.
Los Blancos won their first La Liga and European Cup double since 1958 this term, edging out Barca in the top flight in a title race that went down to the wire.
Pique's men were left celebrating just their solitary Copa del Rey triumph, secured courtesy of a 3-1 win over Alaves in the final, but the Spain international insists that it is far too soon to predict a "dominant cycle" for Madrid.
In a thinly veiled swipe at the capital club, who paraded the Spanish Cup in 2011 during a period of Barcelona success, Pique told Movistar: "You still can't compare what we have won during all these years with what Madrid have won in the last two seasons.
"What we did made Real Madrid go on a victory parade just for winning the Copa del Rey. The day you see us going on a victory parade for winning the Copa will be the day when you can say that Madrid have entered a dominant cycle."
Barca are now under new management following the arrival of Ernesto Valverde last week, taking over from Luis Enrique after his three-year spell in charge came to an end.