New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal leading race to sign Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan?

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal are reportedly preparing a £26.3m bid for Barcelona midfielder Sead Kolasinac.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 20:16 UK

Arsenal are reportedly in the driving seat to sign Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan.

The 30-year-old joined the Spanish giants from Atletico Madrid in 2015, but he has struggled for regular game time at the Camp Nou.

According to AMK, the midfielder's agent Ahmet Bulut has been told by the club that his client is not wanted for the upcoming season.

It is believed that Arsenal are plotting a €30m (£26.3m) bid for the player, who started 14 La Liga matches and just the one Champions League game last season.

The Gunners have recruited one new signing this summer so far - Sead Kolasinac from Schalke 04 on a long-term deal.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Read Next:
Juventus enter race for Hector Bellerin?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arda Turan, Ahmet Bulut, Sead Kolasinac, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Alexis Sanchez demands higher wages from Bayern Munich?
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal agree partnership deal with Universal Pictures
 Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
West Ham United 'trying to sign Olivier Giroud'
Arsenal 'offered Rafinha in Bellerin deal'Arsenal leading race to sign Turan?Report: Chelsea join Ox pursuitChambers heaps praise on MertesackerJuventus enter race for Hector Bellerin?
Arsenal to loan Asano back to Stuttgart?Agent: 'Campbell an attractive option'Arsenal to poach former Liverpool coach?Chile boss: 'Alexis Sanchez 100% focused'Arsenal 'considering Sander Berge swoop'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Arsenal leading race to sign Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan?
 Rafinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Barcelona 'to offer Rafinha to Arsenal in attempt to sign Hector Bellerin'
 Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Barcelona 'desperate to sign Ousmane Dembele'
Juventus enter race for Hector Bellerin?Tosic makes bizarre Ronaldo, Messi claimBarcelona 'prepared to sell Ivan Rakitic'Barcelona 'to trigger Deulofeu option'Monaco 'poach Barcelona youngster'
Report: Man City eye Barca youngsterEric Abidal: 'Mbappe not worth £120m'Valverde: 'Messi keeps getting better'Man United show interest in Andre Gomes?Monreal confident of Bellerin stay
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
 