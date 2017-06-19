Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer Rafinha to Arsenal in a deal to sign Hector Bellerin.

The Spanish giants have been linked to Arsenal's right-back for some time, but it seemed as though the rumours were put to bed when he penned a new six-year contract at the Emirates in November last year.

Despite that, it is believed that Bellerin is open to returning to the Catalan club, where he spent the majority of his youth career before joining the Gunners in 2011.

According to Marca, Barcelona are keen to strengthen the right-back department and are willing to let go of Rafinha, who would not reject a switch to Arsenal.

The Brazilian started just 14 matches in La Liga last season, and rumours that he could swap clubs with Bellerin have intensified after the Spaniard reportedly bought a home on the coast of the city.