Barcelona confirm Rafinha knee problem

Barcelona have revealed that Rafinha suffered a knee injury during Sunday's La Liga clash with Granada.

The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn just 17 minutes into his team's 4-1 victory after picking up a problem, although the nature of the injury was not confirmed until after the match.

In a statement, Barcelona revealed that Rafinha's "right meniscus" was the cause of the issue, and the 24-year-old is expected to undergo a scan on Tuesday to determine the full extent of the damage.

"Rafinha has suffered an injury to his right meniscus. Further testing to be done," read a Barcelona statement.

Rafinha has scored seven times in 26 appearances for Barcelona this season, while he has started 14 of the club's 29 La Liga fixtures.