Apr 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
Granada
1-4
Barcelona
Boga (50')
Lomban (59'), Agbo (79')
Agbo (82')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Suarez (44'), Alcacer (64'), Rakitic (83'), Neymar (91')
Roberto (28'), Alba (60'), Rakitic (77')

Barcelona confirm Rafinha knee problem

Rafinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona reveal that Brazilian midfielder Rafinha suffered a knee injury during Sunday's La Liga clash with Granada.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Barcelona have revealed that Rafinha suffered a knee injury during Sunday's La Liga clash with Granada.

The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn just 17 minutes into his team's 4-1 victory after picking up a problem, although the nature of the injury was not confirmed until after the match.

In a statement, Barcelona revealed that Rafinha's "right meniscus" was the cause of the issue, and the 24-year-old is expected to undergo a scan on Tuesday to determine the full extent of the damage.

"Rafinha has suffered an injury to his right meniscus. Further testing to be done," read a Barcelona statement.

Rafinha has scored seven times in 26 appearances for Barcelona this season, while he has started 14 of the club's 29 La Liga fixtures.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid28215274284668
2Barcelona29206385265966
3Atletico MadridAtletico29177554233158
4Sevilla29177552341858
5Real Sociedad29154104340349
6Villarreal29139741231848
7Athletic Bilbao29145103733447
8EibarEibar2912894741644
9Espanyol29111084240243
10Celta Vigo28125114346-341
11AlavesAlaves29101092936-740
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2998124548-335
13Valencia2996144151-1033
14Real Betis2987143246-1431
15Malaga2969143347-1427
16Leganes2969142342-1927
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2969143146-1527
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2957173157-2622
19Granada2947182662-3619
20Osasuna2918202969-4011
> Full Version
 