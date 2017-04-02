Barcelona return to within two points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid courtesy of a 4-1 win at 10-man Granada on Sunday night.

Barcelona have returned to within two points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid after recording a 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Granada at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Sunday night.

Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Alaves earlier in the afternoon saw the gap extended to five points, but a professional performance from the champions saw them claim a vital victory against the 10-man hosts.

© SilverHub

Barcelona were without the services of Lionel Messi through suspension, while Gerard Pique was left out altogether ahead of a busy run of fixtures for the Spanish champions.

Jeremy Mathieu was back from an ankle problem to start alongside Javier Mascherano at the heart of the away side's defence, however, and Rafinha was selected in the final third alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar.

As for Granada, Moroccan midfielder Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez was sidelined after picking up an injury on international duty, but Colombian striker Adrian Ramos was back on the bench after recovering from a muscular problem.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira continued in an attacking role for the hosts, while Artem Kravets was picked to lead the line ahead of on-loan Chelsea attacker Jeremie Boga, who dropped to the bench.

It was Barcelona that had the first half-chance of the match in the seventh minute when Neymar threaded a smart ball into the path of Luis Suarez, but Granada goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was out extremely quickly to smother the ball.

The next opportunity fell to Granada in the 12th minute when Kravets worked a yard of space inside the Barcelona box before attempting to pick out the top corner with a curling finish, but his effort was too high.

Barcelona did have the ball in the back of the home side's net in the 24th minute when Neymar converted from close range after Luis Suarez had hit the crossbar with a clever effort, but the former was flagged offside.

Luis Suarez had two more opportunities moments later, but Ochoa was on hand to make a couple of excellent saves in quick succession as Barcelona were somehow prevented from making the breakthrough against the struggling hosts, who were forced to retreat as the Spanish champions found their passing rhythm.

The battle between Luis Suarez and Ochoa continued in the 34th minute as the Barcelona forward struck another low effort towards goal, only for the latter to make another reaction save as the score remained goalless despite the best efforts of the Uruguay international.

Mathieu was next to come close for Barcelona in the 38th minute after a sensational free kick from Neymar had opened up the Granada back four, but the Frenchman somehow failed to make contact on the Brazilian's delivery, before Ivan Rakitic missed the crossbar with a strike from distance moments later.

The pressure was constant, however, and Barcelona finally made the breakthrough in the 44th minute when Luis Suarez raced onto a wonderful Jordi Alba pass before lifting the ball over the onrushing Ochoa.

© Getty Images

Barcelona had the opportunity to double their lead less than two minutes into the second period when Mascherano released Paco Alcacer with a sweeping pass, but the forward was denied by another smart save from Ochoa.

Granada did not have a sniff of an attempt in the first period, but they sensationally levelled the scores in the 50th minute when Matthieu Saunier stepped forward from defence before threading a super pass into the path of Boga, who placed the ball past the onrushing Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the bottom corner.

On-loan Borussia Dortmund striker Ramos was introduced in the 56th minute as Granada looked to capitalise on a difficult period for Barcelona, who knew that they could not afford to drop points in their pursuit of Real Madrid.

Boga continued to cause the away side problems with his pace and movement in the final third, while Ramos's presence at the tip of the Granada attack prevented Mascherano and Mathieu from freely stepping into midfield.

Barcelona were always dangerous, however, and the Catalan giants regained the lead in the 64th minute when Luis Suarez released Alcacer with a brilliant pass and the Spain international showed excellent composure to beat Ochoa.

Andres Iniesta was introduced in the 67th minute as Luis Enrique looked to put the game to bed, and it was the Spanish champions that continued to look the team most likely to add to the scoring in Andalusia, with Mathieu just missing the post with a clever effort from a Neymar corner 20 minutes from time.

Granada were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute when Uche Agbo picked up his second yellow card in quick succession for preventing a counter-attack, and it got worse for the home side less than one minute later when Rakitic's deflected effort found the bottom corner to send Barcelona 3-1 ahead.

Both teams had chances to add to the scoring in the latter stages, but Alcacer scuffed his close-range effort, before Boga fired one straight at Ter Stegen after showing his pace and trickery in the final third once again.

In the end, it was Neymar that grabbed the game's fifth goal as he converted a low cross from Alcacer to complete what was another impressive victory for Enrique's side.

Neymar should have doubled his tally in the final minute of stoppage time when he was given the freedom of the Granada box, but the post denied the Brazilian a second before the hosts were put out of their misery by the full-time whistle.

Barcelona's pursuit of Real Madrid will continue when they host out-of-form Sevilla on Wednesday, while struggling Granada, who remain eight points from the safety of 17th position, are next in action away to Deportivo La Coruna on the same night.