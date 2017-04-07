Rafinha to miss four months with knee injury

Barcelona confirm that midfielder Rafinha will miss around four months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

Barcelona have confirmed that Rafinha will miss the next four months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The Brazilian midfielder damaged his right meniscus after just 17 minutes of Barca's 4-1 win over Granada last weekend.

Rafinha has now undergone surgery on the problem and will miss the remainder of the season, with the club predicting a return in time for the 2017-18 campaign.

"At midday on Friday local time the first-team player Rafinha underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to resolve an injury to the internal meniscus," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The operation was carried out by Dr Ramon Cugat and Dr Ricard Pruna. The player will be out for around four months."

Rafinha had scored seven goals in 28 games across all competitions this season before his injury.