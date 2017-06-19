New Transfer Talk header

Christian Pulisic rules out future Bayern Munich move

American attacker Christian Pulisic insists that he 'could not' ever join Bayern Munich due to his love for Borussia Dortmund.
Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic has insisted that he 'could not' ever join Bayern Munich due to his love for BVB.

The 18-year-old joined Dortmund in 2015 and has already made 53 appearances for the German club's first team, scoring seven times in the process.

It is understood that the 16-time United States international is on the radar of a host of major European clubs, including Bayern, but the attacker has ruled out the possibility of ever making the move to the Allianz Arena.

"I couldn't do that," Pulisic, who scored three times and registered six assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, told Penn Live.

Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski are among those that have left Dortmund for Bayern in recent years.

Shkodran Mustafi slides in Robert Lewandowski during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Your Comments
