Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make an offer for Bordeaux striker Gaetan Laborde as boss Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Bordeaux striker Gaetan Laborde has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool.

Since earning a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, the Merseyside giants have frequently been linked with reinforcements as they look to contend with their return to the European stage.

According to Le Parisien, the latest name to attract Jurgen Klopp's attention is Laborde, who has been contracted to Bordeaux since the start of his career.

Laborde has spent loan spells at Red Star, Brest and Clermont respectively but last season, he made 36 appearances for his parent club in Ligue 1, scoring six times and contributing five assists.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are preparing to make an offer of £9m, but with the 23-year-old still having three years left on his existing deal, the French club are likely to demand a higher bid.