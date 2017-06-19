New Transfer Talk header

Huw Jenkins: 'Swansea City want to sign Tammy Abraham'

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
© SilverHub
Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins says that the Welsh club are interested in signing Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham.
Monday, June 19, 2017

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has revealed that the Welsh club are trying to sign Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham.

After scoring 26 goals in 48 appearances during a loan spell with Bristol City, Abraham is in demand with both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion making attempts to secure a season-long loan deal.

However, Jenkins has admitted that the Swans are also keen, and hope to make use of Paul Clement, who was previously part of the backroom staff at Stamford Bridge.

Jenkins told BBC Wales Sport: "He's a young and up and coming player we are interested in. Tammy does not have Premier League experience, but we are interested.

"Paul knows him from Chelsea. If you look at the options which have been publicised, [they are] Brighton, Newcastle and ourselves, so it is left to Tammy and his family to decide where he wants to go next."

Hull City have allegedly shown an interest in the England Under-21 international, but Chelsea may prefer for their player to gain experience in the top flight.

