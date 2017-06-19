West Ham United teenager Reece Oxford is reportedly closing in on a season-long loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 18-year-old spent half of last season on loan at Reading, and it appears that he will have to continue waiting for his chance at the London Stadium.

According to BBC Sport, Oxford has already completed a medical and it is only a matter of time before his season-long loan to Gladbach is confirmed.

Despite being shipped out by the Hammers, the teenager is deemed as one for the future as he penned a new four-and-a-half-year contract in December last year.

Oxford became the second-youngest player to start a Premier League match at the age of 16 years and 198 days in August 2015.