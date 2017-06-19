New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United's Reece Oxford 'closing in on Borussia Monchengladbach move'

West Ham United's English defender Reece Oxford runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 9, 2015
West Ham United teenager Reece Oxford is reportedly closing in on a season-long loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach.
Monday, June 19, 2017

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford is reportedly on the verge of finalising a move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 18-year-old spent half of last season on loan at Reading, and it appears that he will have to continue waiting for his chance at the London Stadium.

According to BBC Sport, Oxford has already completed a medical and it is only a matter of time before his season-long loan to Gladbach is confirmed.

Despite being shipped out by the Hammers, the teenager is deemed as one for the future as he penned a new four-and-a-half-year contract in December last year.

Oxford became the second-youngest player to start a Premier League match at the age of 16 years and 198 days in August 2015.

Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
