Everton sign teenage defender Nathangelo Markelo

Everton announce the signing of teenage defender Nathangelo Markelo on a three-year deal from Dutch second division outfit FC Volendam.
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 19:08 UK

Everton have announced the signing of teenage defender Nathangelo Markelo on a three-year deal from FC Volendam.

The 18-year-old, who had two years remaining on his contract with the Dutch second division outfit, is expected to represent Everton's Under-23 side next season with the view to progressing into the first team.

"It feels great to be an Everton player. It's a nice opportunity for me and I love it here already," Markelo told Everton's official website.

"I heard something about two weeks ago after a tournament I played in and I was very happy. I decided immediately that I wanted to come to Everton.

"I'm looking forward to the season now. I have three years here and I hope to get plenty of playing time, develop as a player and then just keep making steps forward towards the first team."

Markelo, who made 30 appearances at Under-19 level last season, is a Netherlands Under-18 international.

