Chelsea have reportedly joined Liverpool and Manchester City in the hunt for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

At the weekend, it was claimed that Oxlade-Chamberlain was 'deeply frustrated' with Arsenal, who are yet to offer the England international an extension to his current deal, which is due to expire at the end of next season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain scored twice and registered seven assists in 29 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, but he struggled to hold down a regular position in the team, which is said to have led to frustration.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is an admirer of Oxlade-Chamberlain, who showed his versatility last season, and the Italian is considering adding the midfielder to his title-winning squad.

The 23-year-old has scored 20 times in 194 appearances for Arsenal, winning three FA Cups during his time with the Gunners.