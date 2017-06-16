Arsenal and England forward Danny Welbeck believes that playing through the middle, rather than out wide, would better suit teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's strengths.

Danny Welbeck has tipped Arsenal teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to thrive through the middle if given the chance to do so by boss Arsene Wenger.

The England international has made no secret in the past that he sees himself as a central midfielder, hoping to emulate the success of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in that position.

Oxlade-Chamberlain featured 29 times for Arsenal in the Premier League last season but just twice in his favoured spot on the pitch, though Welbeck is adamant that his compatriot's strengths would be better utilised elsewhere.

"With the quality he has and with his ability on the ball... I'd say centre mid," he told the club's official website when asked to name Oxlade-Chamberlain's best position.

"I feel like he's got the ability. I like it when he gets the ball in central mid, he knows that I can run in behind and he can play the ball over the top.

"He's got that in his locker and that's something that if we're in training, we look forward to doing... if he stands somebody up in the centre of midfield and goes past them, they're not getting the ball back. He's so powerful and quick with the ball. He's got an eye for a pass too, so it's centre of midfield for me."

Oxlade-Chamberlain was used 45 times in all for the Gunners in 2016-17 - more than any previous campaign since joining from Southampton in 2011.