May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Chelsea
Sanchez (5'), Ramsey (79')
Ramsey (9'), Holding (54'), Xhaka (81'), Coquelin (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (76')
Moses (57'), Kante (59')
Moses (68')

Danny Welbeck: 'It was a great team performance'

Danny Welbeck makes a close-range attempt during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck praises his side's "great team performance" during their 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 20:02 UK

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has praised his side's "great" performance during their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey either side of a Diego Costa equaliser saw the Gunners win a record 13th FA Cup crown, denying their London rivals a league and cup double in the process.

The match also saw Arsene Wenger pick up a seventh FA Cup winners' medal of his own - more than any other manager in history - but Welbeck would not be drawn on the Frenchman's future beyond the end of his current deal, which expires this summer.

"It was a great team performance. We stuck in there when it looks like things were against us. You always worry when you are a goal down and it was a game full of surprises," he told reporters.

"The manager is his own man and he makes his own decision and the board will make the right decision so I can't comment on that."

Arsenal have now won the FA Cup three times in the last four seasons.

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Welbeck, Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey, Diego Costa, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger to discuss Arsenal future on Tuesday
Welbeck: 'It was a great performance'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalHector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'Bellerin: 'Players to blame for form'Per Mertesacker grateful for new deal
Bellerin: 'I understand criticism'Mertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonWenger shrugs off 'favourites' tagWenger: 'Criticism has been disgraceful'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Danny Welbeck makes a close-range attempt during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Danny Welbeck: 'It was a great team performance'
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalMertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonHazard: 'I don't care about comparisons'
Wenger shrugs off 'favourites' tagBlues to offer Antonio Conte £40m deal?Eden Hazard: 'We must build something'Antonio Conte wants long-term Chelsea stayCourtois aims to go down in Chelsea history
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 