Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has praised his side's "great" performance during their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey either side of a Diego Costa equaliser saw the Gunners win a record 13th FA Cup crown, denying their London rivals a league and cup double in the process.

The match also saw Arsene Wenger pick up a seventh FA Cup winners' medal of his own - more than any other manager in history - but Welbeck would not be drawn on the Frenchman's future beyond the end of his current deal, which expires this summer.

"It was a great team performance. We stuck in there when it looks like things were against us. You always worry when you are a goal down and it was a game full of surprises," he told reporters.

"The manager is his own man and he makes his own decision and the board will make the right decision so I can't comment on that."

Arsenal have now won the FA Cup three times in the last four seasons.