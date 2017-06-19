Rangers announce the signing of HJK Helsinki striker Alfredo Morelos on a three-year deal.

Boss Pedro Caixinha has been busy in the transfer market with signings needing to be made ahead of their Europa League campaign, with Morelos now the sixth new face to arrive at Ibrox.

The Colombian Under-20 international makes his way to Glasgow having already scored 17 goals from 19 appearances for Helsinki during their league campaign.

Including a loan spell spent at Helsinki, he has netted 49 times from 62 outings and his record suggests that he will be ready to challenge for a starting role at his new club.

His debut could come as early as June 29 as Rangers take on Progres Niederkorn in the first round qualifying round of the Europa League.