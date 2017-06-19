New Transfer Talk header

Rangers announce Alfredo Morelos signing

A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
© Getty Images
Rangers announce the signing of HJK Helsinki striker Alfredo Morelos on a three-year deal.
Monday, June 19, 2017 at 16:03 UK

Rangers have announced the signing of HJK Helsinki striker Alfredo Morelos on a three-year deal.

Boss Pedro Caixinha has been busy in the transfer market with signings needing to be made ahead of their Europa League campaign, with Morelos now the sixth new face to arrive at Ibrox.

The Colombian Under-20 international makes his way to Glasgow having already scored 17 goals from 19 appearances for Helsinki during their league campaign.

Including a loan spell spent at Helsinki, he has netted 49 times from 62 outings and his record suggests that he will be ready to challenge for a starting role at his new club.

His debut could come as early as June 29 as Rangers take on Progres Niederkorn in the first round qualifying round of the Europa League.

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
