Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly holds an interest in Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is likely to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

After being allowed to spend a season on loan at Torino, Hart is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium and that has resulted in the 30-year-old being linked with several clubs.

Liverpool, West Ham United and AC Milan all allegedly hold an interest in the England international but according to The Telegraph, United may be prepared to enter the race for his signature.

The future of David de Gea remains uncertain, with Real Madrid known to be keen on taking the Spaniard back to his homeland if a deal can be agreed with United.

The stopper's departure would leave Mourinho needing to find a replacement and it has been claimed that Hart could be targeted by the Portuguese.

However, regardless of any interest from Mourinho, it is deemed unlikely that an agreement would be able to be reached by all three parties.