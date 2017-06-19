New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho interested in Manchester City's Joe Hart?

Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly holds an interest in Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is likely to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 14:20 UK

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

After being allowed to spend a season on loan at Torino, Hart is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium and that has resulted in the 30-year-old being linked with several clubs.

Liverpool, West Ham United and AC Milan all allegedly hold an interest in the England international but according to The Telegraph, United may be prepared to enter the race for his signature.

The future of David de Gea remains uncertain, with Real Madrid known to be keen on taking the Spaniard back to his homeland if a deal can be agreed with United.

The stopper's departure would leave Mourinho needing to find a replacement and it has been claimed that Hart could be targeted by the Portuguese.

However, regardless of any interest from Mourinho, it is deemed unlikely that an agreement would be able to be reached by all three parties.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
AC Milan 'eye Joe Hart'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Jose Mourinho, David de Gea, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'desperate for Manchester United return'
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Agent: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to Serie A'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Bayern Munich, Chelsea 'shock contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo'
Jose Mourinho holds interest in Joe Hart?Olosunde "very happy" with 16-17 seasonFerguson: 'Summer tour ideal for United'Report: Roma eyeing Matteo DarmianMan United 'consider Tierney swoop'
Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'Report: Tottenham want Chris SmallingVictor Lindelof: 'Fee not important'Locadia: 'My dream is to play for Man Utd'Calderon: "Morata is not happy at Madrid"
> Manchester United Homepage
More Liverpool News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'open to joining Liverpool'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Liverpool ready to move for Gaetan Laborde?
 Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho interested in Manchester City's Joe Hart?
Carragher: 'Liverpool need more quality'Liverpool 'still interested in Martins'Arsenal to poach former Liverpool coach?Bournemouth 'make £6m Ryan Kent offer'Southampton, Liverpool to fight for Mor?
Roma expecting improved Liverpool Salah bid?Leicester value Schmeichel at £50m?Derby to sign Liverpool defender WisdomLiverpool to keep Joe Gomez at Anfield?Liverpool looking to offload £62m trio
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Alexis Sanchez demands higher wages from Bayern Munich?
 Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho interested in Manchester City's Joe Hart?
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
AC Milan 'eye Joe Hart'
Alves responds to "shi*" transfer rumoursSporting Lisbon 'want Roberts on loan'Bayern 'confident of winning Walker race'Juve star Alves considering Man City switch?Report: Man City eye Barca youngster
Agent: 'Willy Caballero wants PL stay'Sterling: City must "become more streetwise"City 'will not meet' Van Dijk valuationIpswich win race to sign Bersant Celina?Chelsea agree terms with 'mystery signing'
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
West Ham United 'trying to sign Olivier Giroud'
 Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho interested in Manchester City's Joe Hart?
 Adama Traore in action during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
West Ham United consider move for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore?
West Ham 'in pole position to sign Kone'Aulas: 'Lyon want to sign Bertrand Traore'West Ham end Chris Smalling interest?Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?West Ham show interest in Smalling?
Man City to play West Ham in IcelandWest Ham 'ask Saints to switch home game'In full: Premier League fixtures revealedChelsea to begin title defence against BurnleyHart 'must take £75k-a-week pay cut'
> West Ham United Homepage
More AC Milan News
Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Mino Raiola: 'Gianluigi Donnarumma ready for Real Madrid'
 Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho interested in Manchester City's Joe Hart?
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Mino Raiola: 'AC Milan threatened Gianluigi Donnarumma'
Milan chief: Donnarumma 'certain' to stayAC Milan 'eye Joe Hart'Juventus prepared to join Donnarumma raceMilan to include Donnarumma in Ronaldo deal?Arsenal enter race for M'Baye Niang?
Liverpool looking to offload £62m trioEverton 'closing in on Niang deal'Donnarumma won't sign new AC Milan dealScout: 'Everton keen on Bacca, Zapata'Abbiati urges Donnarumma to sign new deal
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 