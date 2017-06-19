New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Fabio Coentrao 'to join Sporting Lisbon on loan'

Fabio Coentrao for Real Madrid on August 12, 2014
© Getty Images
A report claims that Real Madrid left-back Fabio Coentrao closes on a loan move to Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid left-back Fabio Coentrao is reportedly close to joining Sporting Lisbon on loan.

The 29-year-old moved to Real Madrid from Benfica in 2011, but has only made 58 La Liga appearances for the Spanish giants over the last six years.

The Portuguese spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at AS Monaco, and despite returning to the Bernabeu last summer, he only started two league matches last season after struggling with a number of fitness problems.

According to Marca, Coentrao's departure from Los Blancos will be confirmed this week, with Sporting holding off interest from other European clubs to agree a season-long loan with the experienced full-back.

Coentrao, whose Real Madrid contract expires next summer, admitted back in March that he was "in no condition" to represent the Madrid giants.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
Raiola: 'Donnarumma ready for Real'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fabio Coentrao, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'desperate for Manchester United return'
 Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Mino Raiola: 'Gianluigi Donnarumma ready for Real Madrid'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Bayern Munich, Chelsea 'shock contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo'
Tosic makes bizarre Ronaldo, Messi claimBayern categorically deny Ronaldo talkCoentrao 'to join Sporting on loan'Pele: 'Ronaldo best in the world'Perez remains Real Madrid president
Ronaldo skips post-match press conferenceLa Liga chief "positive" of Ronaldo innocenceMadrid 'willing to pay Ronaldo tax bill'Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'Pepe to pen one-year PSG deal?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Sporting Lisbon News
Fabio Coentrao for Real Madrid on August 12, 2014
Fabio Coentrao 'to join Sporting Lisbon on loan'
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Liverpool 'still interested in winger Gelson Martins'
 Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Sporting Lisbon 'want Patrick Roberts on loan'
Man United 'join Gelson Martins race'Magpies, Saints miss out on SemedoLiverpool to launch bid for Martins?Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?Report: Newcastle leading race for Semedo
Ryan Gauld: 'I want to stay abroad'Newcastle join race for William Carvalho?West Brom 'to return for Carvalho'Sporting 'resigned to Carvalho exit'Lisbon lower asking price for Leicester target?
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 