Real Madrid left-back Fabio Coentrao is reportedly close to joining Sporting Lisbon on loan.

The 29-year-old moved to Real Madrid from Benfica in 2011, but has only made 58 La Liga appearances for the Spanish giants over the last six years.

The Portuguese spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at AS Monaco, and despite returning to the Bernabeu last summer, he only started two league matches last season after struggling with a number of fitness problems.

According to Marca, Coentrao's departure from Los Blancos will be confirmed this week, with Sporting holding off interest from other European clubs to agree a season-long loan with the experienced full-back.

Coentrao, whose Real Madrid contract expires next summer, admitted back in March that he was "in no condition" to represent the Madrid giants.