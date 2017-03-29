New Transfer Talk header

Fabio Coentrao understands Zinedine Zidane snub

Fabio Coentrao for Real Madrid on August 12, 2014
Experienced left-back Fabio Coentrao claims that he is currently "in no condition to play for Real Madrid".
By , European Football Editor
Fabio Coentrao has admitted that he is currently "in no condition to play for Real Madrid".

The 29-year-old has only played one league match for his Spanish club this season, while he missed Portugal's success at Euro 2016 last summer due to a number of fitness problems.

Coentrao has insisted that he understands why Zinedine Zidane has not considered him for first-team selection this term, but the full-back is confident that he can still operate at the highest level of football.

"I'm in no condition to play for Real Madrid. I want to return to my best next season. I have a contract with Real Madrid until 2019, so if they continue to count on me, perfect - if not I'll choose my own path," Coentrao told reporters.

"Maybe returning to Portugal would help me recover the level of play I once had. We should all admit our limitations at some point in our lives and I feel that right now this club demands a level of play I'm not at. I hope to play three or four more years at the highest level, I know I can do it."

Left-back Coentrao spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
