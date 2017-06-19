Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jed Wallace is reportedly close to securing a permanent transfer to Millwall.

Midfielder Jed Wallace has reportedly moved closer to securing his exit from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Since moving to Molineux in 2015, Wallace has struggled to establish himself in the first team, with injury and form restricting him to just 18 appearances in the Championship.

According to the Express & Star, he is now close to completing a return to Millwall, where he has spent two loan spells during the past 18 months.

During the second half of the most recent campaign, he made 17 starts in League One as the Lions won promotion back to the second tier via the playoffs.

It has been claimed that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, although it remains unclear whether Wolves will recoup the £250,000 they paid for the 23-year-old two years ago.