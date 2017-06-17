Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert believes that no top manager would work for a club where they have no say in which players are signed.

The 47-year-old left Wolves in May following an end-of-season review, becoming the third coach to be relieved of his duties since Chinese group Fosun purchased the club last summer.

It has been claimed that Lambert departed Molineux after it emerged that agent Jorge Mendes would have the final say over incomings, with one of his clients - Nuno Espirito Santo - then going on to replace the Scot in the dugout.

Although this has been denied by club managing director Laurie Dalrymple, Lambert has spoken in detail about the risks that come with a transfer policy supposedly along those lines.

"I think the way any manager would like to work is if you're going to fail, you make sure you fail on your own terms and you fall on your sword and that's the way I've always viewed it," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"I've always thought, if a player's going to come to your club, you make sure you've seen him or you know his character. Ultimately, you have to manage him for one, two, three years, for how long his contract's going to be.

"I know for a fact that the top [managers] will never let anybody come in without them knowing. That's vital. You could have a really nasty dressing room with it if it doesn't work and you don't know their character."

Championship side Wolves will be hoping to put together a promotion bid next season after only finishing in 15th place during the most recent campaign.