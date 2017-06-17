General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert: 'Top managers want player transfer control'

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert believes that no top manager would work for a club where they have no say in which players are signed.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 21:09 UK

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert has suggested that no top manager would work for a club where they have no say in which players are signed.

The 47-year-old left Wolves in May following an end-of-season review, becoming the third coach to be relieved of his duties since Chinese group Fosun purchased the club last summer.

It has been claimed that Lambert departed Molineux after it emerged that agent Jorge Mendes would have the final say over incomings, with one of his clients - Nuno Espirito Santo - then going on to replace the Scot in the dugout.

Although this has been denied by club managing director Laurie Dalrymple, Lambert has spoken in detail about the risks that come with a transfer policy supposedly along those lines.

"I think the way any manager would like to work is if you're going to fail, you make sure you fail on your own terms and you fall on your sword and that's the way I've always viewed it," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"I've always thought, if a player's going to come to your club, you make sure you've seen him or you know his character. Ultimately, you have to manage him for one, two, three years, for how long his contract's going to be.

"I know for a fact that the top [managers] will never let anybody come in without them knowing. That's vital. You could have a really nasty dressing room with it if it doesn't work and you don't know their character."

Championship side Wolves will be hoping to put together a promotion bid next season after only finishing in 15th place during the most recent campaign.

Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Read Next:
Santo excited by Wolves challenge
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Jorge Mendes, Laurie Dalrymple, Nuno Espirito Santo, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading handed home tie in League Cup first round
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: 'Top managers want player transfer control'
 Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Connor Mahoney closing in on Nottingham Forest switch
Wolves launch new home shirt into spaceWolves complete Miranda signingThree-team battle for Blackburn winger?Lambert added to Sunderland's wishlist?Jeff Shi becomes Wolves chairman
Clough: 'Irvine sale is possible'Wolves, Bristol City in for Emyr Huws?Wolves 'eye young Portuguese striker'Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs?Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 