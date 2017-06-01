Wolverhampton Wanderers managing director Laurie Dalrymple denies suggestions that agent Jorge Mendes is in charge of transfers at the club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers managing director Laurie Dalrymple has played down Jorge Mendes's role in transfers at Molineux.

It has been claimed that Paul Lambert parted company with the Championship club after it emerged that the agent would have the final say over incomings at the club, with one of his clients - Nuno Espirito Santo - replacing the Scot in the dugout.

However, while Dalrymple has acknowledged that Mendes will have an input, he has denied suggestions that the Portuguese has full control over transfers.

At a press conference to unveil Santo, Dalrymple said: "Jorge Mendes is not in charge of recruitment at this football club. He can't be. Is he a close associate of Fosun? Yes he is.

"Is Jorge Mendes somebody that we'll take opinions and advice from? Yes he is."

Wolves have already announced the signing of Ryan Bennett from Norwich City, while they have been strongly linked with a move for Vitoria de Setubal defender Fabio Cardoso, who has allegedly been recommended by Mendes.