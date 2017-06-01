General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Laurie Dalrymple: 'Jorge Mendes not in charge of Wolves transfers'

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers managing director Laurie Dalrymple denies suggestions that agent Jorge Mendes is in charge of transfers at the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 10:30 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers managing director Laurie Dalrymple has played down Jorge Mendes's role in transfers at Molineux.

It has been claimed that Paul Lambert parted company with the Championship club after it emerged that the agent would have the final say over incomings at the club, with one of his clients - Nuno Espirito Santo - replacing the Scot in the dugout.

However, while Dalrymple has acknowledged that Mendes will have an input, he has denied suggestions that the Portuguese has full control over transfers.

At a press conference to unveil Santo, Dalrymple said: "Jorge Mendes is not in charge of recruitment at this football club. He can't be. Is he a close associate of Fosun? Yes he is.

"Is Jorge Mendes somebody that we'll take opinions and advice from? Yes he is."

Wolves have already announced the signing of Ryan Bennett from Norwich City, while they have been strongly linked with a move for Vitoria de Setubal defender Fabio Cardoso, who has allegedly been recommended by Mendes.

Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Read Next:
Wolves to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jorge Mendes, Laurie Dalrymple, Paul Lambert, Nuno Espirito Santo, Ryan Bennett, Fabio Cardoso, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Laurie Dalrymple: 'Jorge Mendes not in charge of Wolves transfers'
 Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?
 Ryan Bennett of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and West Ham United at Carrow Road on July 28, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce Ryan Bennett arrival on three-year deal
Wolves confirm Nuno as new head coachLambert releases statement through LMALambert in running for Hull City job?Wolves take interest in Ghanaian defender?Wolves announce Paul Lambert exit
Santo becomes top target for Wolves?Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?Wolves to make approach for Santo?Fenerbahce to make offer for Costa?Karanka: 'I need to take the right step'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 