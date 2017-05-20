Neil Harris claims that the Millwall fans who invaded the Wembley pitch following the Lions' League One playoff final victory over Bradford City "came on in good spirit".

Millwall manager Neil Harris has defended the fans who invaded the Wembley Stadium pitch following the Lions' League One playoff final victory over Bradford City, claiming that they "came on in good spirit".

Steve Morison scored the only goal in the 86th minute to send Millwall back into the Championship after a two-year absence, but claimed that the supporters who took to the pitch had "ruined" his celebrations.

Harris, who hailed the 33-year-old forward as a "hero", was less critical of the invaders, telling Sky Sports News: "The fans came on in good spirit. We didn't want them to come on but they came on in good spirit.

"If I need a hero, I've always got Steve Morison. The strikers have been the difference for us over the play-offs. Bradford were better than us in the first half but I took a step back and put trust in my players."

Millwall have now been promoted from the third tier to the second tier on eight separate occasions, a joint record along with Bristol City.