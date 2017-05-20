May 20, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
BradfordBradford City
0-1
Millwall

Meredith (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Morison (86')
O'Brien (58')

Result: Steve Morison fires Millwall to playoff glory at Bradford's expense

Steve Morison scores an 86th-minute winner as Millwall beat Bradford 1-0 in the League One playoff final to earn promotion to the Championship.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 17:10 UK

Millwall have secured promotion to the Championship courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Bradford City in the League One playoff final at Wembley this afternoon.

The Bantams enjoyed the better chances of the contest until Steve Morison broke their hearts with an 86th-minute winner, firing Millwall back into the second tier after a two-year absence.

Bradford, meanwhile, suffer a playoff exit at the hands of the Lions for the second consecutive season having also crashed out in the semi-finals following their fifth-placed finish last term.

Both managers opted to stick with unchanged lineups from their semi-final victories over Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United respectively, and the game got off to a quick start with early sights of goal for both teams.

Managers Neil Harris and Stuart McCall during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017© SilverHub

Millwall - appearing at Wembley for the fifth time in the past eight years - settled into the occasion quickly and began the match on the front foot, but the first shot of the afternoon came from Bradford when Tony McMahon's half-volley flew wide of the far post.

The Lions soon began to put Bradford under pressure with a string of corners, though, and both Shaun Hutchinson and Morison failed to make the most of chances within one minute of each other as the Bantams struggled to deal with their aerial bombardment.

Another Millwall corner provided Stuart McCall's side with the best chance of the first half, though, as Mark Marshall slid the ball through for Billy Clarke on the break only for the Bradford striker to be thwarted by a fine save from Jordan Archer when one on one.

From that point on Bradford began to take control of the game and Archer was called into action again to deny James Meredith from a tight angle, although that was a more routine stop for the Millwall keeper.

Jed Lawrence and Nicky Law during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017© SilverHub

The Bantams struggled to turn their possession into clear chances, though, and their only other sights of goal before half time came via set pieces as both Rory McArdle and Charlie Wyke failed to seriously trouble Archer.

Bradford's first opening of the second half came from a set piece too, and this time McArdle should have opened the scoring when he put his header comfortably over the crossbar despite losing his marker and meeting the ball in a dangerous position.

Millwall responded with their best chance of the game up to that point shortly afterwards when Lee Gregory threaded a pass through for Jed Wallace, but he placed his finish a few yards wide of the target when he had only the keeper to beat.

McArdle squandered another opening from a set piece shortly afterwards as the match continued to ebb and flow, but Millwall soon began to take a greater degree of control as it inched seemingly towards extra time.

Meredith sent another headed half-chance wide of the target with eight minutes of normal time remaining, but it was Millwall who got the winner late on to seal promotion in dramatic fashion.

Having only booked their place in the playoffs courtesy of an 85th-minute goal on the final day of the regular season, the Lions struck even later this time around as Morison latched on to Gregory's flick and volleyed the ball past Colin Doyle from close range.

There was a question of offside against the goal, but it was allowed to stand and Bradford quickly switched their attention to responding in the little time they had remaining.

The Bantams' only chance to do so arrived in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, but McMahon lacked composure at the key moment and slammed a shot into the side-netting from an impossible angle when he had plenty of teammates waiting for a cross into the box.

The final whistle followed soon after as Millwall bounced back from defeat in last season's playoff final to secure promotion to the Championship this time around.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder poses with his League One manager of the month award for April 2017
Read Next:
Blades seal clean sweep of L1 April awards
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony McMahon, Shaun Hutchinson, Steve Morison, Stuart McCall, Mark Marshall, Billy Clarke, Jordan Archer, James Meredith, Rory McArdle, Charlie Wyke, Lee Gregory, Jed Wallace, Colin Doyle, Football
Your Comments
More Bradford City News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Bradford City 0-1 Millwall - as it happened
 Managers Neil Harris and Stuart McCall during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017
Result: Steve Morison fires Millwall to playoff glory at Bradford's expense
 Managers Neil Harris and Stuart McCall during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017
Stuart McCall "numb" after Bradford City beaten in League One playoff final
Team News: Millwall, Bradford unchanged for finalPreview: Bradford City vs. MillwallBolton promoted to ChampionshipVilla defender Toner loaned to BradfordBradford complete triple signing on deadline day
James Hanson joins Sheffield UnitedBradford striker Hanson 'set to make Blades switch'Norwich considering bid for Bradford defender?Swans face Coventry in EFL TrophyNewcastle's Vuckic joins Bradford on loan
> Bradford City Homepage
More Millwall News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Bradford City 0-1 Millwall - as it happened
 Managers Neil Harris and Stuart McCall during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017
Result: Steve Morison fires Millwall to playoff glory at Bradford's expense
 Steve Morison of Millwall in action during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match against Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
Steve Morison: 'Millwall fans have ruined my promotion joy'
Harris sticks up for Millwall fansTeam News: Millwall, Bradford unchanged for finalPreview: Bradford City vs. MillwallBolton promoted to ChampionshipSpurs, Millwall to aid FA investigation
Harris 'disappointed' with cup thrashingPochettino hails 'fantastic' SpursResult: Son scores hat-trick in Millwall thrashingTeam News: Four changes for Spurs in FA CupLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 Millwall - as it happened
> Millwall Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CSheffield UnitedSheff Utd4630106924745100
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe4624101280542682
4Fleetwood Town4623131064432182
5Bradford CityBradford462019762431979
6Millwall462013136657973
7Southend UnitedSouthend4620121470531772
8Oxford UnitedOxford Utd462091765521369
9Rochdale461912157162969
10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough461711186262062
12MK Dons461613176058261
13Charlton AthleticCharlton461418146053760
14Walsall461416165158-758
15AFC Wimbledon461318155255-357
16Northampton TownNorthampton461411216073-1353
17Oldham AthleticOldham461217173144-1353
18Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury461312214663-1751
19Bury461311226173-1250
20Gillingham461214205979-2050
RPort Vale461213214570-2549
RSwindon TownSwindon461111244466-2244
RCoventry CityCoventry46912253768-3139
RChesterfield46910274378-3537
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 