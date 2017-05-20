May 20, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
BradfordBradford City
0-1
Millwall

Meredith (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Morison (86')
O'Brien (58')

Steve Morison: 'Millwall fans have ruined my promotion joy'

Steve Morison of Millwall in action during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match against Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Steve Morison accuses the Millwall fans who invaded the Wembley pitch following their League One playoff win over Bradford City of having "ruined it for me".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 17:19 UK

Steve Morison has hit out at the Millwall fans who invaded the Wembley Stadium pitch following the club's League One playoff final victory over Bradford City.

The 33-year-old scored in the 86th minute of Saturday's clash to give the Lions a 1-0 win over the Bantams and seal promotion to the Championship.

However, the full-time whistle prompted several dozen Millwall fans to storm the pitch, with club manager Neil Harris telling them to get back in the stands.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Morison said after the game: "I can't talk, they are annoying me. The fans have ruined it for me at the moment. I can't celebrate."

However, he also hailed his side's promotion, adding: "It's fantastic to be back in the Championship. We'll have a good crack."

The result sees the East Londoners back in the second tier of English football after a two-year absence.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis: 'Club gulf in Premier League will widen'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Morison, Neil Harris, Football
Your Comments
More Millwall News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Bradford City 0-1 Millwall - as it happened
 Managers Neil Harris and Stuart McCall during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017
Result: Steve Morison fires Millwall to playoff glory at Bradford's expense
 Steve Morison of Millwall in action during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match against Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
Steve Morison: 'Millwall fans have ruined my promotion joy'
Harris sticks up for Millwall fansTeam News: Millwall, Bradford unchanged for finalPreview: Bradford City vs. MillwallBolton promoted to ChampionshipSpurs, Millwall to aid FA investigation
Harris 'disappointed' with cup thrashingPochettino hails 'fantastic' SpursResult: Son scores hat-trick in Millwall thrashingTeam News: Four changes for Spurs in FA CupLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 Millwall - as it happened
> Millwall Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CSheffield UnitedSheff Utd4630106924745100
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe4624101280542682
4Fleetwood Town4623131064432182
5Bradford CityBradford462019762431979
6Millwall462013136657973
7Southend UnitedSouthend4620121470531772
8Oxford UnitedOxford Utd462091765521369
9Rochdale461912157162969
10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough461711186262062
12MK Dons461613176058261
13Charlton AthleticCharlton461418146053760
14Walsall461416165158-758
15AFC Wimbledon461318155255-357
16Northampton TownNorthampton461411216073-1353
17Oldham AthleticOldham461217173144-1353
18Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury461312214663-1751
19Bury461311226173-1250
20Gillingham461214205979-2050
RPort Vale461213214570-2549
RSwindon TownSwindon461111244466-2244
RCoventry CityCoventry46912253768-3139
RChesterfield46910274378-3537
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 