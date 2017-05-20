May 20, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
BradfordBradford City
0-1
Millwall

Meredith (76')
LIVE
Morison (86')
O'Brien (58')

Team News: Millwall, Bradford City unchanged for League One playoff final

Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Millwall and Bradford City have both named unchanged starting lineups for today's League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 14:13 UK

Millwall and Bradford City have both named unchanged starting lineups for today's League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

Neither manager had any fresh injury concerns to deal with in the build-up to the huge showdown in the English capital, with a place in the Championship up for grabs.

For Bradford, it means the same XI that started both legs of the semi-final triumph over Fleetwood Town - Charlie Wyke and Billy Clarke again tasked with leading the line.

Millwall are still without hamstring injury victim Shaun Cummings, meanwhile, so boss Neil Harris goes with the same group that earned victory in the second leg over Scunthorpe a fortnight ago.

Bradford beat Millwall in the semis 12 months ago only to fall short against Barnsley here, while the sides also played out a couple of 1-1 draws during the regular campaign.

Bradford City: Doyle; McMahon, McArdle, Knight-Percival, Meredith; Marshall, Cullen, Vincelot, Law; Wyke, Clarke
Subs: Sattelmaier, Darby, Dieng, Hiwula, Gilliead, Jones, Kilgallon

Millwall: Archer; Romeo, Webster, Hutch, Craig; Wallace, Abdou, Williams, O'Brien; Gregory, Morison
Subs: King, Cooper, Thompson, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Stephen Dobbie of Bolton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Championship match against Hull City at the Macron Stadium on April 30, 2016
