Millwall and Bradford City have both named unchanged starting lineups for today's League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

Neither manager had any fresh injury concerns to deal with in the build-up to the huge showdown in the English capital, with a place in the Championship up for grabs.

For Bradford, it means the same XI that started both legs of the semi-final triumph over Fleetwood Town - Charlie Wyke and Billy Clarke again tasked with leading the line.

Millwall are still without hamstring injury victim Shaun Cummings, meanwhile, so boss Neil Harris goes with the same group that earned victory in the second leg over Scunthorpe a fortnight ago.

Bradford beat Millwall in the semis 12 months ago only to fall short against Barnsley here, while the sides also played out a couple of 1-1 draws during the regular campaign.

Bradford City: Doyle; McMahon, McArdle, Knight-Percival, Meredith; Marshall, Cullen, Vincelot, Law; Wyke, Clarke

Subs: Sattelmaier, Darby, Dieng, Hiwula, Gilliead, Jones, Kilgallon

Millwall: Archer; Romeo, Webster, Hutch, Craig; Wallace, Abdou, Williams, O'Brien; Gregory, Morison

Subs: King, Cooper, Thompson, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma

