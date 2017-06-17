Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers send a shirt into space as part of their 2017-18 home kit launch.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have launched their home kit for the 2017-18 season with a stunt which involved sending a shirt into space.

The stunt, which took place last week and was filmed for YouTube, saw the top tied to a high-altitude balloon and sent into the stratosphere.

Wolves have claimed that the shirt reached an altitude of 36,700 metres – more than 20 miles above the earth's surface.

Next season's jersey features a stylised ribbed collar and single button plaque, with an ascension stripe graphic featured down the sleeve, and is completed by the official club woven badge and Puma logo.

So, the #WolvesKitLAUNCH was... out of this world! 🚀🚀🚀



Check it out here ▶️ https://t.co/YTi35hiE2b pic.twitter.com/e5sBJaPUut — Match of the Day mag (@MOTDmag) 16 June 2017

Wolves will reveal their goalkeeper and away kits next month.