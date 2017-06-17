General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers launch new home shirt into space

Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers send a shirt into space as part of their 2017-18 home kit launch.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 21:09 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have launched their home kit for the 2017-18 season with a stunt which involved sending a shirt into space.

The stunt, which took place last week and was filmed for YouTube, saw the top tied to a high-altitude balloon and sent into the stratosphere.

Wolves have claimed that the shirt reached an altitude of 36,700 metres – more than 20 miles above the earth's surface.

Next season's jersey features a stylised ribbed collar and single button plaque, with an ascension stripe graphic featured down the sleeve, and is completed by the official club woven badge and Puma logo.


Wolves will reveal their goalkeeper and away kits next month.

