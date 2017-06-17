Wolverhampton Wanderers have launched their home kit for the 2017-18 season with a stunt which involved sending a shirt into space.
The stunt, which took place last week and was filmed for YouTube, saw the top tied to a high-altitude balloon and sent into the stratosphere.
Wolves have claimed that the shirt reached an altitude of 36,700 metres – more than 20 miles above the earth's surface.
Next season's jersey features a stylised ribbed collar and single button plaque, with an ascension stripe graphic featured down the sleeve, and is completed by the official club woven badge and Puma logo.
So, the #WolvesKitLAUNCH was... out of this world! 🚀🚀🚀— Match of the Day mag (@MOTDmag) 16 June 2017
Check it out here ▶️ https://t.co/YTi35hiE2b pic.twitter.com/e5sBJaPUut
Wolves will reveal their goalkeeper and away kits next month.