Southampton defender and England international Ryan Bertrand says that he will help the Grenfell Tower relief effort by pledging his services to the cause.

England international Ryan Bertrand has pledged his services to the Grenfell Tower relief effort.

At least 58 people are missing and presumed dead in the wake of the disaster in London, where a fire engulfed a block of flats in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 27-year-old Southampton defender has taken to Twitter to explain that he wants to help those affected by the tragedy by doing more than just donating.

Bertrand, who was born in Southwark, wrote: "I went to Grenfell Tower (on Friday). I want to help, not just donate. I can't think of all the answers but I can do what I feel is needed.

"Starting with rehousing the victims, and making sure they don't leave the W11 post code. And remain on the emergency housing list.

"Monday I will be around Rugby Portobello putting this plan into action. From 10:30am until progress has been made."

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy has warned that the death toll from the disaster could rise further.