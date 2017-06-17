General view of St Mary's

Southampton

Ryan Bertrand pledges services to Grenfell Tower relief effort

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand in action against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
Southampton defender and England international Ryan Bertrand says that he will help the Grenfell Tower relief effort by pledging his services to the cause.
Saturday, June 17, 2017

England international Ryan Bertrand has pledged his services to the Grenfell Tower relief effort.

At least 58 people are missing and presumed dead in the wake of the disaster in London, where a fire engulfed a block of flats in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 27-year-old Southampton defender has taken to Twitter to explain that he wants to help those affected by the tragedy by doing more than just donating.

Bertrand, who was born in Southwark, wrote: "I went to Grenfell Tower (on Friday). I want to help, not just donate. I can't think of all the answers but I can do what I feel is needed.

"Starting with rehousing the victims, and making sure they don't leave the W11 post code. And remain on the emergency housing list.

"Monday I will be around Rugby Portobello putting this plan into action. From 10:30am until progress has been made."

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy has warned that the death toll from the disaster could rise further.

Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Your Comments
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
 Manchester United manager Ryan Giggs walks to the dugout prior to kick-off against Norwich in the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
