Brentford, Southampton contribute to Grenfell Tower Disaster Fund

A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
Brentford announce that all profits from their July 22 friendly with Southampton at Griffin Park will go towards the Grenfell Tower Disaster Fund.
The profit made from next month's pre-season friendly meeting between Brentford and Southampton will go towards the Grenfell Tower Disaster Fund.

The fund was set up following the blaze at the block of flats in West London in the early hours of Wednesday morning, which has so far claimed the lives of 30 people - a toll that is expected to rise in the coming days.

Brentford play their home games nearby at Griffin Park and will use the July 22 encounter with Southampton to generate further funds, donating profits from ticket sales and also putting on other fundraising activities on the day.

"The club is situated relatively close to the site of the disaster, and we wanted to do something to support our community and those affected," chief executive Mark Devlin told the Bees' official website.

"Brentford is very much a Community Club and I'm delighted that Southampton have joined with us in donating the profits from the ticket sales of our friendly match.

"We also anticipate there will be other fundraising activities on the day and we hope that as many fans as possible will be able to attend the game, so that we can raise as much as possible."

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling announced on Thursday that he also intends to donate a sum of money, having begun his career with West-London club Queens Park Rangers.

A general view of Brentford's Griffin Park in March 2012.
Your Comments
