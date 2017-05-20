The EFL release a statement to condemn the pitch invasion from a number of Millwall supporters after their League One playoff win over Bradford.

The EFL has described the pitch invasion by a number of Millwall supporters after Saturday's League One playoff final as "completely unacceptable".

A late goal from Steve Morison earned the London club a return to the Championship, but there were unsavory scenes at the full-time whistle as fans of the Lions ran onto the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

Their actions were condemned by Morison as he, manager Neil Harris and other Millwall players attempted to encouraged fans to move off the pitch, with some goading Bradford players and boss Stuart McCall.

The EFL have now moved to release a lengthy statement regarding the incident, expressing concern for how it occurred and a desire to find those guilty of committing a criminal offence.

It read: "The chorus of disapproval from the majority of Millwall fans forced to witness Saturday's pitch invasion was a stark indication of the feeling inside Wembley Stadium at the end of the League One Play-Off Final but unfortunately it failed to prevent some unsavoury scenes.

"It is a criminal offence to enter the playing area and whilst some of those who made the decision to break the law did so to celebrate their team's success back to the Championship, a mindless few opted to goad the Bradford City players. Their actions were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the EFL. The efforts of the Millwall manager and some of his players to remove the offenders from the pitch should be complemented as should Neil Harris' appropriate and welcome apology on behalf of his Club.

"The EFL will be writing to Stuart McCall and his Bradford team to apologise for the situation they found themselves in. In addition, the EFL will be encouraging Wembley to work with both the Metropolitan Police and Millwall to identify those whose behaviour created the most concern on the day and to take the necessary and appropriate action.

"The EFL will also raise a number of concerns with Wembley as to how the fans were not only able to access the playing area but then able to get so close to the Bradford City team, who showed great restraint given an incredibly challenging and difficult situation. We cannot allow a set of circumstances to exist where the playing area becomes an appropriate place for fans to celebrate and Wembley, like stadiums across the Country, have to be prepared to deal with the type of events that emerged on Saturday efficiently and effectively so as to ensure there is no repeat."

Bantams boss McCall has said that he came close to 'hitting' a number of supporters after their actions at the weekend.