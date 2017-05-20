May 20, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
BradfordBradford City
0-1
Millwall

Meredith (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Morison (86')
O'Brien (58')

EFL: 'Millwall pitch invasion will not be tolerated'

Millwall celebrate their victory over Bradford City in the League One playoff final on May 20, 2017
© SilverHub
The EFL release a statement to condemn the pitch invasion from a number of Millwall supporters after their League One playoff win over Bradford.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 12:25 UK

The EFL has described the pitch invasion by a number of Millwall supporters after Saturday's League One playoff final as "completely unacceptable".

A late goal from Steve Morison earned the London club a return to the Championship, but there were unsavory scenes at the full-time whistle as fans of the Lions ran onto the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

Their actions were condemned by Morison as he, manager Neil Harris and other Millwall players attempted to encouraged fans to move off the pitch, with some goading Bradford players and boss Stuart McCall.

The EFL have now moved to release a lengthy statement regarding the incident, expressing concern for how it occurred and a desire to find those guilty of committing a criminal offence.

It read: "The chorus of disapproval from the majority of Millwall fans forced to witness Saturday's pitch invasion was a stark indication of the feeling inside Wembley Stadium at the end of the League One Play-Off Final but unfortunately it failed to prevent some unsavoury scenes.

"It is a criminal offence to enter the playing area and whilst some of those who made the decision to break the law did so to celebrate their team's success back to the Championship, a mindless few opted to goad the Bradford City players. Their actions were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the EFL. The efforts of the Millwall manager and some of his players to remove the offenders from the pitch should be complemented as should Neil Harris' appropriate and welcome apology on behalf of his Club.

"The EFL will be writing to Stuart McCall and his Bradford team to apologise for the situation they found themselves in. In addition, the EFL will be encouraging Wembley to work with both the Metropolitan Police and Millwall to identify those whose behaviour created the most concern on the day and to take the necessary and appropriate action.

"The EFL will also raise a number of concerns with Wembley as to how the fans were not only able to access the playing area but then able to get so close to the Bradford City team, who showed great restraint given an incredibly challenging and difficult situation. We cannot allow a set of circumstances to exist where the playing area becomes an appropriate place for fans to celebrate and Wembley, like stadiums across the Country, have to be prepared to deal with the type of events that emerged on Saturday efficiently and effectively so as to ensure there is no repeat."

Bantams boss McCall has said that he came close to 'hitting' a number of supporters after their actions at the weekend.

Millwall's Steve Morison holds the trophy after their League One playoff final victory over Bradford City on May 20, 2017
Read Next:
Morison: Millwall fans "ruined it for me"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Morison, Neil Harris, Stuart McCall, Football
Your Comments
More Millwall News
Millwall celebrate their victory over Bradford City in the League One playoff final on May 20, 2017
Result: Steve Morison fires Millwall to playoff glory at Bradford's expense
 Millwall celebrate their victory over Bradford City in the League One playoff final on May 20, 2017
EFL: 'Millwall pitch invasion will not be tolerated'
 Millwall's Steve Morison holds the trophy after their League One playoff final victory over Bradford City on May 20, 2017
Steve Morison: 'Millwall fans have ruined my promotion joy'
Harris sticks up for Millwall fansTeam News: Millwall, Bradford unchanged for finalLive Commentary: Bradford 0-1 Millwall - as it happenedPreview: Bradford City vs. MillwallBolton promoted to Championship
Spurs, Millwall to aid FA investigationHarris 'disappointed' with cup thrashingPochettino hails 'fantastic' SpursResult: Son scores hat-trick in Millwall thrashingTeam News: Four changes for Spurs in FA Cup
> Millwall Homepage
More Bradford City News
Millwall celebrate their victory over Bradford City in the League One playoff final on May 20, 2017
Result: Steve Morison fires Millwall to playoff glory at Bradford's expense
 Millwall celebrate their victory over Bradford City in the League One playoff final on May 20, 2017
EFL: 'Millwall pitch invasion will not be tolerated'
 Managers Neil Harris and Stuart McCall during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017
Stuart McCall "numb" after Bradford City beaten in League One playoff final
Team News: Millwall, Bradford unchanged for finalLive Commentary: Bradford 0-1 Millwall - as it happenedPreview: Bradford City vs. MillwallBolton promoted to ChampionshipVilla defender Toner loaned to Bradford
Bradford complete triple signing on deadline dayJames Hanson joins Sheffield UnitedBradford striker Hanson 'set to make Blades switch'Norwich considering bid for Bradford defender?Swans face Coventry in EFL Trophy
> Bradford City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CSheffield UnitedSheff Utd4630106924745100
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe4624101280542682
4Fleetwood Town4623131064432182
5Bradford CityBradford462019762431979
6Millwall462013136657973
7Southend UnitedSouthend4620121470531772
8Oxford UnitedOxford Utd462091765521369
9Rochdale461912157162969
10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough461711186262062
12MK Dons461613176058261
13Charlton AthleticCharlton461418146053760
14Walsall461416165158-758
15AFC Wimbledon461318155255-357
16Northampton TownNorthampton461411216073-1353
17Oldham AthleticOldham461217173144-1353
18Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury461312214663-1751
19Bury461311226173-1250
20Gillingham461214205979-2050
RPort Vale461213214570-2549
RSwindon TownSwindon461111244466-2244
RCoventry CityCoventry46912253768-3139
RChesterfield46910274378-3537
> Full Version
 