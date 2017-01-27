Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City

Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly in the hunt for defender Danny Rose, while Shanghai SIPG could also make a move.

Crocked Hearts star Callum Paterson on his way to Ipswich Town?

Ipswich Town sign Ryan Taylor until the end of the season and reportedly want to add Callum Paterson to their list of January signings.

Claudio Ranieri: "Islam Slimani is not for sale"

Claudio Ranieri will not sell Islam Slimani this month despite rumoured interest from the Far East, but a move for Gaston Ramirez may still be on the cards.

Report: Robert Snodgrass agrees West Ham United switch

Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass is to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical with West Ham United on Friday, according to a report.

West Bromwich Albion 'make last-ditch Branislav Ivanovic approach'

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is said to be a target for West Bromwich Albion, despite reportedly already agreeing terms with Zenit St Petersburg.

Manchester United 'using Paul Pogba to tempt Antoine Griezmann'

Manchester United are using Paul Pogba to make certain that Antoine Griezmann makes the switch to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to a report.

Sunderland to bring in Bordeaux defender Diego Contento on loan?

Sunderland have reportedly targeted Bordeaux full-back Diego Contento as a direct replacement for Patrick Van Aanholt, who is expected to join Crystal Palace this month.

Sunderland 'eye £3m Neil Taylor deal'

A report claims that Sunderland hope to complete a £3m deal for Swansea City left-back Neil Taylor before next week's transfer deadline.

Josh McEachran 'turned down Real Madrid'

Former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran, now with Brentford, claims that he turned down the chance to join Real Madrid at the age of 16.

Watford sign M'Baye Niang on loan

Premier League side Watford announce the loan signing of 22-year-old forward M'Baye Niang from AC Milan.

Crystal Palace 'submit £9m Robbie Brady bid'

A report claims that Crystal Palace make a £9m bid for Norwich City's Robbie Brady as they look to tie up a deal this month.

Rio Ferdinand wants Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand wants the Red Devils to sign both Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Report: Sunderland want Charlie Adam

A report claims that Sunderland join Fenerbahce in the race to sign Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam this month.

Giovanni Simeone 'wanted by Sevilla, Villarreal'

A report claims that Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, is wanted by Sevilla and Villarreal.

Leicester City 'reject Tianjin Quanjian bid for Islam Slimani'

Leicester City reportedly reject a £30m bid for Islam Slimani from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Erik Lamela very happy at Tottenham Hotspur'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that Erik Lamela is "very happy" at the club despite speculation linking him with a move away.

Sean Dyche confirms successful bid for Robert Snodgrass

Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirms that the club have had an offer accepted by Hull for Robert Snodgrass, but warns that the deal is still some way from being completed.

Claudio Ranieri: 'Leonardo Ulloa will not leave on the cheap'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri refuses to respond to accusations that he has lied about wantaway striker Leonardo Ulloa's situation at the club.

Celtic 'reject Chelsea bid for Craig Gordon'

Chelsea reportedly have a bid for Craig Gordon rejected by Celtic as they continue their search for a new back-up goalkeeper.

Patrice Evra completes Marseille move

Rumoured Crystal Palace target Patrice Evra completes his move from Italian champions Juventus to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

West Ham United, Burnley have offers accepted for Robert Snodgrass

Hull City accept offers from West Ham United and Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, while Middlesbrough remain interested in the midfielder.

Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'

Long-serving Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic reportedly agrees a two-and-a-half-year deal to join Zenit St Petersburg on a free transfer.

Gaston Ramirez hands in transfer request

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka confirms that Gaston Ramirez has handed in a transfer request and that the club have rejected a bid for him from Leicester City.

Manchester United 'to reject Timothy Fosu-Mensah bids'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly unwilling to allow Timothy Fosu-Mensah to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.

Aitor Karanka confirms Jese Rodriguez interest

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka confirms that the club are in talks to sign Jese Rodriguez on loan from PSG until the end of the season.

Report: Manchester City still interested in signing Arsenal's Hector Bellerin

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly not been put off by Hector Bellerin's new deal and intends to make a move for the Arsenal right-back.

Aston Villa announce signing of Conor Hourihane from Barnsley

Aston Villa sign Conor Hourihane from Barnsley on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Middlesbrough close to signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez?

Middlesbrough are reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez regarding a potential loan move.

Top four betting tips for January transfer window

Sports Mole looks at some of the hottest betting tips in January as we head into the final week of the transfer window.