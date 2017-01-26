Report: Sunderland want Charlie Adam

New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that Sunderland join Fenerbahce in the race to sign Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam this month.
By , European Football Editor
Sunderland boss David Moyes is reportedly preparing to go head-to-head with Fenerbahce for the signature of Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam before the end of the month.

Adam is believed to be a transfer target for Fenerbahce, with the Turkish giants understood to be preparing a move for the Scotland international before the winter transfer window slums shut next week.

However, according to The Sun, Sunderland will offer the 31-year-old, whose current Stoke deal expires at the end of the season, the chance to remain in the Premier League.

Adam has scored once and provided three assists in 15 Premier League appearances for the Potters this season, with the midfielder regaining a spot in Mark Hughes's first XI in recent months.

Sunderland are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Charlie Adam of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
