New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'

Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
© AFP
Long-serving Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic reportedly agrees a two-and-a-half-year deal to join Zenit St Petersburg on a free transfer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 14:06 UK

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is reportedly close to completing a free transfer to Zenit St Petersburg.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte, making just six Premier League starts all season - the most recent of which came in September.

A number of clubs, including Everton, Leicester City and West Ham United, have been credited with an interest in the Serbian, but he has opted for a move to Zenit instead.

Ivanovic has six months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but the club are willing to allow him to leave on a free transfer this month, and the deal could be completed by the end of the week.

The versatile defender has reportedly agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Russian outfit, ending a nine-year spell at Chelsea.

Ivanovic has made 375 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 33 goals and helping the club to every major trophy along the way, including two Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?
>
View our homepages for Branislav Ivanovic, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Celtic 'reject Chelsea bid for Craig Gordon'
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Chelsea to swap Thibaut Courtois for Alvaro Morata?
Top four betting tips for JanuaryConte to replace Courtois with Lopez?Courtois: 'Pressure off for Chelsea'Chelsea to seek Begovic replacement?Hull City join race to sign Genk winger?
Courtois: "I have never felt so good"Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?Chelsea defender Tomori joins Brighton on loanChelsea, Spurs lock horns over Pinamonti?Didier Drogba shelves Australian move
> Chelsea Homepage
More Zenit St Petersburg News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Lionel Messi of Argentina is challenged by Axel Witsel of Belgium (R) during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match on July 5, 2014
Report: Axel Witsel secures move to Tianjin Quanjian
 Zenit's Portuguese midfielder Miguel Danny, Zenit's Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel and Zenit's Brazilian forward Hulk celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between FC Zenit and Olympique Lyonnais at the Petrovsky stadium
Juventus prepared to wait for Axel Witsel transfer
Liverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsAxel Witsel: 'I will join Juventus'EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect records
Lucescu: 'Guardiola more arrogant than Mourinho'Europa League roundup: Irish minnows Dundalk make historyReport: Liverpool consider Witsel moveLiverpool, Man City keen on Roma's Paredes?Lucescu confirms Axel Witsel interest
> Zenit St Petersburg Homepage
More Everton News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Thomas Delaney of FC Copenhagen and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B football match FC Copenhagen v Real Madrid CF on December 10, 2013
Everton miss out on Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney
 AC Milan striker M'Baye Niang in action against Verona on August 24, 2013
Vincenzo Montella confirms M'Baye Niang may leave AC Milan
Everton sign Wolfsburg wingerDeulofeu completes loan move to AC MilanCity, Liverpool, Everton chasing Heaton?Everton eyeing Ivanovic swoop?Everton youngster close to West Ham switch?
Milan: 'Negotiations ongoing for Deulofeu'Man City 'enter race for Michael Keane'Allardyce unhappy with Coleman winnerKoeman: 'Aggression key to improved form'Result: Coleman nets late winner for Everton
> Everton Homepage
More Leicester City News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Gaston Ramirez in action for Middlesbrough on October 29, 2016
Gaston Ramirez hands in transfer request
 Matty James in action for Leicester on December 28, 2014
Barnsley complete loan deal for Leicester City midfielder Matty James
Ranieri: 'Ulloa will not leave cheaply'Report: Tianjin want Islam SlimaniCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Hernandez joins Malaga from LeicesterReport: Luis Hernandez agrees Malaga move
Leicester reject Alaves bid for Ulloa?Puel impressed by "management" after winClaudio Ranieri: "I made a mistake"Result: Southampton ease to victory over LeicesterTeam News: Jay Rodriguez comes in for Shane Long
> Leicester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
West Ham United, Burnley have offers accepted for Robert Snodgrass
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Marseille 'will not up £25m Dimitri Payet bid'
Top four betting tips for JanuaryReport: Oxford to join Rangers on loanPayet 'receives 24-hour protection'Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'Montella: 'Niang might leave Milan'
West Ham reject another bid for Payet?West Ham striker joins Oxford on loanMarseille to improve Dimitri Payet bid?Everton youngster close to West Ham switch?Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version