Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is reportedly close to completing a free transfer to Zenit St Petersburg.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte, making just six Premier League starts all season - the most recent of which came in September.

A number of clubs, including Everton, Leicester City and West Ham United, have been credited with an interest in the Serbian, but he has opted for a move to Zenit instead.

Ivanovic has six months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but the club are willing to allow him to leave on a free transfer this month, and the deal could be completed by the end of the week.

The versatile defender has reportedly agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Russian outfit, ending a nine-year spell at Chelsea.

Ivanovic has made 375 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 33 goals and helping the club to every major trophy along the way, including two Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.