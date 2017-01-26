New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United, Burnley have offers accepted for Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Hull City accept offers from West Ham United and Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, while Middlesbrough remain interested in the midfielder.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 14:34 UK

West Ham United and Burnley have both had offers accepted for Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a January exit despite Hull triggering a one-year extension in his contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Manager Marco Silva is understood to be unwilling to let his star player leave, and the Tigers had previously rejected bids from West Ham and Middlesbrough.

Boro remain interested in the playmaker, but West Ham and Burnley have now seen bids accepted, with both thought to be in the region of £10m.

Hull, who have already sold Jake Livermore to West Bromwich Albion for £10m this month, will now allow the player to make the decision and have insisted that he has not yet undergone a medical at Burnley.

Snodgrass is Hull's top scorer so far this season with seven Premier League goals - more than double the amount of anyone else in the squad.

Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version