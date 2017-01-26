Hull City accept offers from West Ham United and Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, while Middlesbrough remain interested in the midfielder.

West Ham United and Burnley have both had offers accepted for Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a January exit despite Hull triggering a one-year extension in his contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Manager Marco Silva is understood to be unwilling to let his star player leave, and the Tigers had previously rejected bids from West Ham and Middlesbrough.

Boro remain interested in the playmaker, but West Ham and Burnley have now seen bids accepted, with both thought to be in the region of £10m.

Hull, who have already sold Jake Livermore to West Bromwich Albion for £10m this month, will now allow the player to make the decision and have insisted that he has not yet undergone a medical at Burnley.

Snodgrass is Hull's top scorer so far this season with seven Premier League goals - more than double the amount of anyone else in the squad.