Report: Robert Snodgrass agrees West Ham United switch

Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass is to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical with West Ham United on Friday, according to a report.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 21:13 UK

West Ham United have reportedly won the race to sign Robert Snodgrass from Hull City, with a medical pencilled in for Friday afternoon.

The Scotland international, who has impressed this term at the KCOM Stadium with seven goals and three assists, was the subject of three bids from Premier League clubs.

Middlesbrough had an offer knocked back earlier this week, while West Ham and Burnley both had bids accepted by the Tigers and had been awaiting his response.

According to Sky Sports News, the 29-year-old has now made a decision over his future and will undergo personal talks with Hammers chiefs tomorrow before a medical is conducted.

Hull only triggered a one-year extension in Snodgrass's deal last month to keep him under contract until the end of 2017-18, meaning a fee in excess of £10m can be expected for the winger.

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
