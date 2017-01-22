Hull City reportedly reject an offer from Premier League rivals Middlesbrough for winger Robert Snodgrass, worth in the region of £8m when add-ons are included.

Middlesbrough have become the latest Premier League side to fall short with a bid for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass, according to a report.

The Scotland international is understood to be on the radar of many clubs following an impressive campaign at the KCOM Stadium to date.

West Ham United are said to have already had three offers turned down for the in-demand midfielder, while Burnley have also been priced out of the running.

Sky Sports News reports that Middlesbrough have themselves tabled a bid in the region of £6m, rising to £8m when add-ons are included, which Hull have rejected.

Snodgrass, who missed the best part of 18 months of the past two seasons with a serious knee injury, has scored seven goals and claimed a further two assists this term after getting his career firmly back on track.