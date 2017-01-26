Sunderland have reportedly targeted Bordeaux full-back Diego Contento as a direct replacement for Patrick Van Aanholt, who is expected to join Crystal Palace this month.

The Blacks Cats are expected to lose the Dutchman this month and are hoping to use the expected £12m windfall to bring in new recruits.

Swansea City defender Neil Taylor is said to be among the candidates to replace Van Aanholt at the Stadium of Light, but Sky Sports News reports that Bordeaux's Contento has now been made the subject of an initial loan approach.

Former Germany Under-20s international Contento made 49 appearances for Bayern Munich prior to joining the French club in 2014, where he has since featured 62 times across three seasons.