Sunderland 'eye £3m Neil Taylor deal'

A report claims that Sunderland hope to complete a £3m deal for Swansea City left-back Neil Taylor before next week's transfer deadline.

Sunderland boss David Moyes is reportedly pursuing Swansea City defender Neil Taylor as the Scot seeks a replacement for Crystal Palace-bound Patrick Van Aanholt.

Van Aanholt is believed to be on the cusp of joining Palace in a £9m deal, leaving Sunderland short at left-back as the Black Cats battle to remain in the Premier League this season.

According to The Mirror, Sunderland have submitted a £3m offer for Taylor, whose place in the Swansea team is under threat following the arrival of Martin Olsson from Norwich City last week.

Taylor, who is currently recovering from a fractured cheekbone, has made 11 Premier League appearances for Swansea this season.

The 27-year-old has represented the Welsh outfit since a £150,000 move from Wrexham in 2010.