Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly not been put off by Hector Bellerin's new deal and intends to make a move for the Arsenal right-back.

The 21-year-old penned a fresh deal, thought to be six-and-a-half years in length, in November.

Despite Bellerin committing to the Gunners, City manager Pep Guardiola is still keen on adding the right-back to his squad in the summer, according to The Times.

Guardiola is expected to make overhaul changes to the player personnel at the end of the season following the team's faltering Premier League title campaign.

The North-West outfit currently sit fifth in the table, 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea after 22 games.