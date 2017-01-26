New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City still interested in signing Arsenal's Hector Bellerin

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly not been put off by Hector Bellerin's new deal and intends to make a move for the Arsenal right-back.
Staff Reporter
Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Manchester City are reportedly still keen on making a move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, despite the Spaniard recently signing a new contract at the Emirates.

The 21-year-old penned a fresh deal, thought to be six-and-a-half years in length, in November.

Despite Bellerin committing to the Gunners, City manager Pep Guardiola is still keen on adding the right-back to his squad in the summer, according to The Times.

Guardiola is expected to make overhaul changes to the player personnel at the end of the season following the team's faltering Premier League title campaign.

The North-West outfit currently sit fifth in the table, 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea after 22 games.

