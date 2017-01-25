Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly indicates that he wants to stay with the club for five years.

The 46-year-old sparked rumours over his future last month when he was reported to say "my goodbye has already started" in relation to his coaching career.

Guardiola penned a three-year deal with the Citizens last summer after four years with Barcelona and three years with Bayern Munich but according to The Sun, the Spaniard wants to make the City job his longest in management.

The newspaper says that Guardiola has realised that "the rebuilding job at the Etihad is bigger than he first expected... but [he] is determined to see it through".

Sources added that he is "loving life in Manchester and his family are settling in well, too" and has arranged for Spanish architects to visit the UK to customise his city-centre apartment as he prepares for a long stay.

City are currently fifth in the Premier League, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.